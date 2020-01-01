Striker Erasmus heaps praise on Cape Town City ‘soldiers’ for individual display

The Citizens hitman explains what has contributed to their fine form since the restart of the season

striker Kermit Erasmus has heaped praise on his teammates for their good form so far, saying they have been working hard since the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Citizens have managed to bag three victories out of four Premier Soccer League ( ) matches where they have downed big guns such as and .

On the other hand, the Bafana Bafana hitman has found the back of the net against Masandawana and the Buccaneers, adding that their focus is to finish the current campaign on a high note.

More teams

“The team performance has been good and we’ve been working hard during the lockdown to prepare for the resumption of the league,” Erasmus told the media.

“We have shown a lot of character in a lot of games since the league resumed, and that is why the individual performance has been outstanding.

“I have been standing out because I have been scoring in the games we have won and played in - that’s because of my teammates.

“Without them, it wouldn’t be possible for me to stand where I am now and to score the goals I have scored. Credit must go to everybody and being together you know.

“That’s what the team is about and I’m proud to call them my soldiers, they are my brothers. So, we are hoping and looking forward to the upcoming three games and we will see what happens.”

In the wake of a single defeat to Stellenbosch and three victories over , Masandawana, and coach Josef Zinnbauer’s troops, the Mother City-based club finds itself at number seven on the log table with 36 points.

In their next three games, Dutch manager Jan Olde Riekerink will look to guide his side to wins over , as well as SuperSport United as they target a spot in the top eight.

Article continues below

However, the 2017/18 MTN8 champions are set to be without veteran midfielder Mpho Makola in their next two matches as the former Bucs player was shown his marching orders against his former club on Sunday.

Looking at his contribution so far, the 30-year-old Port Elizabeth-born marksman has played 24 matches, scored 13 goals and provided two assists across all competitions.

Meanwhile, the former Matsatsantsa hitman has been linked with a move to Chloorkop and join coach Pitso Mosimane’s troops, but his future remains the subject of speculation.