'Stop crying Frank Lampard!' - The full lyrics for Leeds United's spygate song about Derby County

Whites fans have seen the funny side of the saga and have even turned it into a chant for the Championship play-off semi-finals

fans' new song that pokes fun at Derby manager Frank Lampard and the 'spygate' saga has become a viral sensation since emerging amid the Championship play-off semi-final first leg at Pride Park.

The song takes inspiration from Oasis song 'Stop Crying Your Heart Out' and looks at the funnier side of the scandal that divided fans and pundits alike.

Ahead of their 2-0 victory over the Rams earlier this season, a member of Leeds’ coaching staff was caught acting suspiciously outside Derby’s training ground.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa would later reveal that he had sent members of his staff to spy on every side his squad had played, even going as far to give a press conference specifically to give a presentation on just how detailed the club’s study of their opponents got.

Lampard called the whole fiasco "unethical" and the Whites would be fined £200,000 for the incident, which Bielsa paid for himself.

Derby have failed to beat Leeds this season, having lost twice to the Yorkshire side in the league, before losing to them again at home in the first leg of the play-off semi-final.

That 1-0 defeat was controversial as the Rams were awarded a penalty before the decision was overturned after referee Craig Pawson consulted his assistant.

Lampard seems unfazed by the mickey-taking though and has called the song "good fun" ahead of the second leg on Wednesday night, with the victor to face in the play-off final.

'Stop Crying Frank Lampard' lyrics

All of the spies

Are hidden away

Just try not to worry

You'll beat us some day

We beat you at home

We beat you away

Stop crying Frank Lampard!