Stop blaming me for SuperSport's exit in Kenya - Mwendwa

The FKF chief says he has nothing to do with the exit of the then KPL official broadcaster in 2017

People should stop blaming me for the exit of SuperSport television from the Kenyan market, Football Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has stated.

SuperSport ended its stay in Kenya in 2017 following a protracted battle between FKF and the Kenyan Premier League management over the issue of increasing teams in the league from 16 to 18 teams.

FKF rooted for two teams to be added to the league.

“SuperSport's exit from the Kenyan market has nothing to do with me as FKF president at all. They wanted to raise money to buy the Premier League rights, and in that regard, had to walk out in other several African markets to save the money so as to pay for English Premier League broadcasting rights,” Mwendwa told Citizen TV.

Mwendwa added Kenyan football lovers should embrace technology and start streaming matches on their handsets saying it is time to stop complaining over SuperSport's exit.

“But our fans also need to move with technology as one can watch football matches on other platforms away from TV screens. In the coming days, we are also looking at possibilities of connecting with fans on mobile phones and it is even cheaper and comfortable to enjoy football at the palm of one's hand,” the FKF supremo urged.

“We have to innovate new ways of enjoying football and stop regretting the past.”

Since the South-African owned Pay-TV channel exited almost two years ago, has not received another official TV broadcast partner.