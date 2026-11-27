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The Former South African captain is convinced that the national team is entering a golden era under the guidance of Mosimane. After a historic 2026 World Cup campaign, the ex-Everton star believes the gap between Bafana and the continent's heavyweights has finally been closed.

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Building on the Broos foundation

The landscape of South African football has undergone a radical transformation over the last five years.

Mosimane has hit the ground running since succeeding the Belgian tactician Hugo Broos, recording four victories and a draw in his opening five matches.

“Bafana Bafana have got a good chance. I don’t think it’s a one-off. I think this has been a building formation from Hugo Broos: he started the project four years ago, and I think the new coach has got a bigger pool of players to select from,” Pienaar explained, as per iDiski Times.

Closing the gap on African giants

One of the most striking claims made by Pienaar is that South Africa no longer needs to feel inferior to traditional powerhouses like Senegal or Morocco.

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“I think we showed in the previous two AFCONs that if we play our style of football, we can compete with all the nations in Africa. I don’t see there’s a big difference between Senegal and South Africa. The only thing I’ll say is that they’ve got more players playing in Europe, and we have a lot of players that play locally,” Pienaar added. He believes the domestic strength of the Betway Premiership provides a solid base that many other African nations lack.

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The 62-cap international noted that the experience gained by local players in the CAF Champions League has been vital. By regularly facing the best clubs on the continent, the South African core has developed a resilience that translates well to the international arena. This familiarity with high-pressure African environments has allowed the team to match the physical and technical demands required to beat the likes of Nigeria and push the continent's elite to their limits.

The importance of consistency

As South Africa looks toward the 2027 AFCON and beyond, Pienaar stressed that the development of youth is the final piece of the puzzle.

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“If you look at the youth teams, the players that are coming through, we’ve got quite a young squad, and I think they can go on and carry on where they left off. Obviously, it also depends on whether the coach [Pitso Mosimane] will keep the consistency in the selections for Bafana Bafana, but I think they do have a good chance to carry on,” Pienaar concluded. The emphasis on a steady selection policy has been a hallmark of South Africa's recent rise in the FIFA rankings.

Ultimately, the belief within the South African camp has never been higher, bolstered by the fact that they secured their World Cup spot by defeating Nigeria. Pienaar’s assessment reflects a growing confidence that the 2026 World Cup heroics were merely the beginning rather than a peak.