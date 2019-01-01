Steve Komphela: Mwape Musonda and Gaston Sirino deserved PSL Footballer of the Season nomination

The former Free State Stars and Maritzburg United coach disclosed, who he picked as his nominees for the most coveted PSL award

Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela says he was surprised to see Mwape Musonda and Gaston Sirino missing on the Footballer of the Season award list.

midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch and duo of Hlompho Kekana and Themba Zwane have been nominated for the top accolade.

Musonda is set to receive the PSL Golden Boot award after scoring 16 goals, while Sirino played an important role in helping Sundowns defend the league title.

“I think Musonda from should have been there, as well as Gaston Sirino," Komphela told The Citizen.

"But I guess this shows you the standard of the PSL, how tough it is and I hope people understand this,” he continued.

Zambian marksman Musonda, who is a former Orlando Pirates striker, scored crucial goals which helped Leopards survive relegation from the top flight league.

On the other hand, Uruguayan playmaker Sirino contributed assists and goals as Sundowns won a record-extending ninth PSL title.

“I had selected three, I wanted to bring in a goalkeeper but I thought Musonda, I was trying to invite strikers to say he has been doing well and scoring and he is also an inspiration to young players that you can also go for it," he added.

The former coach went on to disclose that he had Zwane, Lorch and Musonda in his ranking.

"In my ranking I had Themba Zwane, Thembinkosi Lorch and Musonda from Black Leopards," he concluded.

Article continues below

The 2018/19 PSL Awards ceremony is set to be held Sunday, May 19.