Steve Komphela: Golden Arrows won’t do Mamelodi Sundowns any favours

Abafana Bes'thende are looking to boost their chances of finishing in the top eight by defeating title-chasing Sundowns in Tshwane

Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela has fired a warning to Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of their clash at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday night.

“We are no party poopers! We don’t want to spoil people’s good lives, but we are here to take care of our lives,” said Komphela.

Sundowns are looking to secure a win over Arrows which would take them to the top of the league standings ahead of the final round of the season on Saturday.

“We’ll give it the best that we can. With the qualities that Sundowns have, with the qualities that have and their pedigree, we just have to fight and get in the top eight,” he added.

On the other hand, Arrows are looking to move into the top eight with a victory over Sundowns.

"We still believe we can finish in the top eight. Our main focus is collecting maximum points in our last two matches, we are not far from the top half,” continued the outspoken manager.

Sundowns are looking to defend their PSL title, but Komphela has made it clear that they will not help the Brazilians win this season's trophy.

"Everybody has something to play for, we have to be professional and be deal-breakers if we have to. We are not party spoilers, we’re going there to take care of our lives as we want to be in the top eight, no favours for anyone,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Abafana Bes’thende will wrap up their campaign against Bidvest Wits at home on Saturday.

On the other hand, Sundowns will face away on the same day.