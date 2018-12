Steve Komphela appointed as coach of Golden Arrows

The former Siwelele boss has replaced Clinton Larsen at Abafana Bes'thende

Just after parting ways with coach Clinton Larsenthis week, Golden Arrows have confirmed the appointment of Steve Komphela on Friday.

Abafana Bes'thende announced the former Bloemfontein Celtic coach's arrival on their Twitter account on Friday afternoon.

More to follow....