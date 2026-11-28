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The South African coach has set his sights on a strong start to the group stages as his side prepares to host the Buccaneers. The 58-year-old tactician is determined to avoid the pitfalls of the previous campaign by securing a crucial victory on home soil this Sunday.

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Avoiding a repeat of past failures

Steve Barker is fully aware of the pressure surrounding Simba as they begin their latest continental quest.

“We all understand to get a good start to the group stages is important, especially when it is your home match. Unfortunately last season we did not get to a good start and it was always difficult then to play catch-up,” Barker explained, as reported by iDiski Times.

Clash of the form teams

Simba enter the contest in exceptional domestic form. However, the South African coach is under no illusions regarding the quality of their upcoming opponents. Orlando Pirates, managed by Abdeslam Ouaddou, represent a significant step up in quality and will provide a stern test of Simba's continental credentials.

The Buccaneers have shown resilience and tactical flexibility recently, making this fixture one of the most anticipated matchups of the opening weekend. Barker acknowledges that his side will need to be at their absolute best to overcome a team of Pirates' stature.

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“Tomorrow’s game is I think in the context of the group stages extremely important for us, to get off to a good start. We’re obviously playing a formidable opponent. You know it is two teams in really good form,” the Simba head coach added.

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Belief in the game plan

Despite the respect shown to the visitors, Barker remains optimistic about his team's chances of securing three points. He emphasised the need for clinical execution in the final third and concentration throughout the ninety minutes. For Simba, the match is an opportunity to prove they belong among the elite clubs on the African continent this season.

The South African tactician has instilled a strong sense of belief within the squad, focusing on high-pressure moments that often decide these tight continental affairs.

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“It’s about just ensuring that we do execute our game plan on the day, it’s going to be about the real big moments in the match. But we are feeling confident, we have believe in what we want to achieve, we want to make sure that each and every game in the group stage we want to give up our best, so that we can give ourselves the best opportunity to get to the knockout stages, which is our aim,” Barker concluded.