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Simba SC head coach Steve Barker has identified a specific tactical weakness in the Pirates setup that he plans to exploit in their CAF Champions League encounter. The two African giants are set to face off in Dar es Salaam on Sunday in a clash that promises significant tactical intrigue.

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Barker highlights shift in Buccaneers' philosophy

The tactical landscape at Orlando Pirates has undergone a significant transformation under Abdeslam Ouaddouy, and Simba SC head coach Steve Barker is keeping a very close eye on these developments. As the Tanzanian giants prepare to host the Buccaneers at the Uhuru Stadium, Barker has noted a departure from the patient, possession-heavy style that previously defined the South African side. Instead, he sees a team that is now far more reliant on quick, direct movements to create goal-scoring opportunities in the final third.

Barker suggests that under the guidance of Ouaddou, Pirates have prioritised verticality over ball retention. While this has made them a dangerous unit on the break, the Simba boss believes it has come at a cost to their defensive structural integrity.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match, Barker provided an in-depth breakdown of how the visitors have changed their approach. “Pirates have become a team that’s very good in transitional moment,” he explained. “Under Riveiro, they used to be a possession-based but now they are creating a lot of scoring chances from transitional moments. So, it’s important for us not to allow those situations but in saying that they have also become vulnerable in terms of teams transitioning against them once they transition against you.”

Exploiting the transitional vulnerability

The analysis provided by Barker suggests that Simba will not merely look to contain Pirates but will actively seek to turn the Soweto giants' greatest strength into a fatal weakness. By recognizing that Pirates commit significant numbers forward during their own transitions, Barker intends to use his side’s pace to hit them during the moments where they are most disorganized. This strategy relies on Simba’s ability to withstand the initial pressure and then strike back with clinical efficiency when the ball is regained.

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Simba enters this high-stakes continental fixture in devastating form, having secured 15 consecutive victories across all competitions this season. That perfect record has given the squad immense confidence, and Barker is determined to use that momentum to put Pirates under immediate strain. The Tanzanian outfit has no intention of playing a cautious game on their own turf, with the coaching staff demanding a high-intensity performance from the opening whistle to unsettle the visitors' rhythm and structure.

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“So, we have watched a couple of matches and they have showed vulnerabilities in terms of those situations,” Barker said. “It’s important for us to make sure that we apply the pressure on them because they will be coming here knowing that it’s our home ground. They will be knowing that we will be coming out from the first whistle with a lot of commitment and energy and quality execution of press.”

A tactical battle for continental supremacy

The match in Dar es Salaam is being billed as a meeting of two different footballing philosophies, both of which rely on high energy and tactical discipline. Barker is fully aware that while he has spotted a weakness in the Pirates armour, his own team must be flawless in their execution to avoid falling victim to the Buccaneers' counter-attacking threat. The focus for Simba will be on maintaining a balanced press that forces turnovers without leaving their own backline exposed to the pace of the Pirates attackers.

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There is a sense that the psychological aspect of the game will be just as important as the tactical setup. Barker has challenged his players to exceed any expectations the opposition might have regarding their work rate and aggression. By doubling the intensity and forcing Pirates to defend deep, Simba hopes to control the narrative of the match and maintain their incredible winning streak.

“It’s important that we don’t disappoint whatever they expect us to do, we must do double, we must apply pressure and put them on the back foot,” Barker concluded. “There’s no anyway that we will sit back at home, we’re going to ensure that we play positively. It’s two teams that have a lot to offer and a lot to lose. So, it will be a good tactical and technical battle and will boil down to the team that wants it the most.”