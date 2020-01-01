Stephens: Stellenbosch FC sign former Cape Town City goalkeeper
Stellenbosch FC
"Stellenbosch FC welcomes its' latest acquisition, Sage Stephens transferring from Cape rivals CapeTown City FC."
"The Stellies family welcomes you to your new home. Sage Stephens is proudly Stellenbosch," a club statement read.
MORE TO FOLLOW...
