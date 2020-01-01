PSL

Stephens: Stellenbosch FC sign former Cape Town City goalkeeper

Austin Ditlhobolo
Senior Reporter
Last updated
Comments()
Steve Barker & Sage Stephens, Stellenbosch FC, September 2020
Stellenbosch FC
Stellies released the following statement on their official Twitter page on Saturday afternoon

 

"Stellenbosch FC welcomes its' latest acquisition, Sage Stephens transferring from Cape rivals CapeTown City FC."

"The Stellies family welcomes you to your new home. Sage Stephens is proudly Stellenbosch," a club statement read.
 

