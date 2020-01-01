Stephens: Stellenbosch FC sign former Cape Town City goalkeeper

Stellies released the following statement on their official Twitter page on Saturday afternoon

"Stellenbosch FC welcomes its' latest acquisition, Sage Stephens transferring from Cape rivals CapeTown City FC."

"The Stellies family welcomes you to your new home. Sage Stephens is proudly Stellenbosch," a club statement read.



