Stephens: Cape Town City part ways with goalkeeper

The 29-year-old's contract expired at the end of the season and both parties decided to end their working relationship

have confirmed the departure of goalkeeper Sage Stephens following the expiry of his contract.

Stephens had been with the Citizens for three seasons as a second-choice keeper to Peter Leeuwenburgh.

The club took to their social media platforms on Wednesday to announce the news while wishing Stephens well in his career.

More teams

City bids farewell to goalkeeper Sage Stephens at the end of his contract. A core member of the club, Sage will be remembered. Best of luck in the next phase of your career! 💙#ThankYouSage #iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/PFgXuyOpIp — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) September 9, 2020

After struggling to settle down at his previous club and play regularly at both and Moroka Swallows, Stephens was recruited by the Mother City-based side in July 2017.

He featured heavily during Benni McCarthy's tenure as head coach and that was when Leeuwenburgh had lost form.

This season, Stephens made just eight appearances across all competitions, conceding eight goals and keeping three clean sheets.

And that was because Leeuwenburgh was on top of his game for the better part of the season.

Overall, the lanky goalkeeper leaves City having featured 38 times across all competitions since 2017.

He conceded 32 goals and kept 15 clean sheets in the 38 matches he played for the Citizens over three seasons.

With him leaving the club, City are expected to replace him with another goalkeeper ahead of the new campaign.

However, it's unclear at this stage if the club has already identified their targets as yet to give Leeuwenburgh competition and keep him on his toes.

In the past, the Citizens were linked with former and goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane.

Article continues below

But the Polokwane-born shot-stopper went to the Free State to join Bloemfontein soon after his departure from the Sea Robbers in 2019.

As things stand, City only have Leeuwenburgh and academy graduate Marc Anderson as their two goalkeepers.

Nonetheless, with 2020-21 the transfer window set to open on September 22, the 2016 Telkom Knockout Cup champions have enough time to go into the market and reinforce their goalkeeping department.