Stephen Odey scores first goal for Genk

The former FC Zurich forward broke his duck for the Belgian giants

Stephen Odey scored his first-ever goal for in Tuesday's 3-0 Belgian Cup Last 16 Round win over Ronse at the Orphale Cruckestadion.

The Nigerian forward - a summer signing from Swiss outfit, FC Zurich, made his first start for the Smurfs, opening proceedings in the 58th minute.

Bryan Heynen extended their lead 13 minutes later, before another new signing in international, Paul Onuachu, wrapped things up seven minutes from time.

It was the former FC Midtjylland man's third goal for Genk in four matches this season, having scored in league clashes against Charleroi and Oostende.

Odey completed his first 90 minutes for Genk, having featured for just a combined 29 minutes in two league games before Tuesday's Cup clash.

He scored 17 times and provided three assists in his one-and-half year stint with Zurich, while Onuachu was a livewire during his seven years at Midtjylland, having a hand in 97 goals (74 goals, 23 assists) in 181 competitive appearances.

With Genk now through to the Belgian Cup quarter-finals, they will next take on St. Truiden in an away league clash on Saturday.