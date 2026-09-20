Artem Stepanov was in tears during the first half of Feyenoord v FC Utrecht. The visitors' forward picked up an early injury and went off crying. It is doubtful whether he will be able to make his debut for Ukraine.

Disaster struck for Stepanov at De Kuip after half an hour. He twisted awkwardly after a duel with Feyenoord defender Givairo Read and it was immediately clear the problem was serious.

Utrecht's tall striker sat down on the grass and was highly emotional. Medical treatment did not help and Stepanov had to be replaced by Anthony Correia.

Despite Utrecht's poor start to the season, Stepanov made a strong start himself. The forward scored in each of his first five league matches, equalling Rafael van der Vaart's milestone from 2001.

That earned Stepanov a call-up to the Ukraine national team. The Nations League group stage starts on Friday, with Hungary the opponents.

Now it remains to be seen whether Stepanov will be fit in time and can still report for Ukraine. The Utrecht player has represented various youth teams, but has so far not yet played for the national team.