Stellenbosh FC do Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates favour as Royal AM reduce Mamelodi Sundowns' PSL lead

Stellenbosch FC did Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates a favour by holding Royal AM to a 2-2 draw in a PSL match on Sunday afternoon.

Royal, who are looking to challenge for this season's PSL title, dropped points and they remained second on the league standings - two points clear of third-placed Chiefs and fourth-placed Pirates.

The result boosted Chiefs and Pirates' ambitions of finishing in the top two positions and qualifying for next season's Caf Champions League.

Royal reduced log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns' lead to 14 points and the former have a game in hand, while Stellies remained sixth on the standings.

Having hit the ground running at Thwihli Thwahla after joining the Durban-based side from TS Galaxy two months ago, Mxolisi Macuphu broke the deadlock 14 minutes into the encounter to hand Royal a 1-0 lead.

It was the 32-year-old striker's fourth goal in his last four matches for Royal with Thabo Matlaba, who also joined the club two months ago from Swallows FC, providing the assist.

Stellenbosch were awarded a penalty just before the hour-mark after Stanley Dimgba was fouled in the hosts' box by Kabelo Mahlasela.

Junior Mendieta was denied from the spot-kick by keeper Hugo Nyame, who was determined to keep his ninth clean sheet of the season in the league.

However, Nyame was beaten after the restart when Antonio van Wyk set up Judas Moseamedi, who netted his fourth goal of the season in the league to make it 1-1 in the 63rd minute.

Tebogo Potsane thought he had snatched a late winning goal for Royal to make it 2-1 when he beat keeper Sage Stephens with seven minutes left on the clock.

However, eventual Man of the Match Judas Moseamedi had other ideas as the 28-year-old scored with a minute left to ensure the game ended in a 2-2 draw.