Stellenbosch will not focus on what Mamelodi Sundowns can do - Isaacs

Stellies visit the Brazilians on a high after recording their first win of the season last weekend

Stellenbosch forward Waseem Isaacs says they will not be placing much emphasis on ’ strengths but on their own capabilities when the two sides meet in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday.

The Western Cape side faces a Downs side that is in impressive form and unbeaten in this league campaign with three wins and a draw.

This is in contrast to Stellenbosch who won their first match of the season last weekend when they beat 2-0, having recorded a defeat and two draws in their previous matches.

While the Brazilians are the league’s highest-scoring side with nine goals from four games, Isaacs said they would exploit their opponents’ weaknesses after Sundowns’ defensive frailties were exposed in the 4-3 victory over last Sunday.

“I think we can only get better from now until the end of the season. Sundowns are always a difficult team to play against,” Isaacs told Sowetan Live.

“They are the defending champions. But if we play the way we played at the weekend and do the right thing on the field, I think it could be a good game. We will look at their weaknesses, but our main focus should be how we want to play. We want to execute our plan. That's the most important thing for us, not to focus too much on what they can do but on what we can do.

“I think we can match them. We have built a good squad. Sundowns have young guys and experienced players, but we also have a good blend of experience and young players. So I think the make-up of the squad is good, and there is no reason why we can’t give them a good game.”

Downs are placed second on the PSL standings while Stellenbosch are ninth with each team having played four league matches.

Isaacs himself has featured in three games and is yet to score a goal after finishing with eight goals last term which was his debut PSL season.