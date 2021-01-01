Stellenbosch vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

The Buccaneers have made the trip to Western Cape where they could secure a position to play in Africa next season

Orlando Pirates have a chance to get into the Premier Soccer League top-three when they clash against Stellenbosch at Danie Craven Stadium on Tuesday.

Currently placed fourth on the PSL table, victory for Pirates will see them occupy third spot where they would dislodge Golden Arrows.

It would be a huge step for Josef Zinnbauer and his men who would now have the task to preserve that position in their remaining four league games for them to play in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.

Pirates might then also entertain hopes of removing AmaZulu from second spot, a task which, however, appears very hard given Usuthu's good form.

They face a Stellenbosch side whose PSL status is under threat as they are just a point above the relegation zone and if Stellies win on Tuesday, they will climb two places up to position 11.

Coming up against such a team fighting against demotion might make the Buccaneers' trip to Western Cape a difficult one.

Game Stellenbosch vs Orlando Pirates Date Thursday, May 11 Time 15:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

No Stellenbosch player has been confirmed as being suspended for this match.

Coach Steve Barker would need all his best players available at this crucial stage of the season as they fight against relegation.

Africa Cup of Nations-winning midfielder Nathan Sinkala, veteran defenders Robyn Johannes and Marc van Heerden, as well as Granwald Scott, are some of the players Barker would be relying on.

Pirates welcome back defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza who is returning from suspension after missing last week's 3-0 win over Black Leopards at home.

Also back from suspension is midfielder Fortune Makaringe whose return widens Zinnbauer's selection options in the middle of the park.

The German coach recently revealed that Thembinkosi Lorch has started training after a long spell on the sidelines due to injury and the Bafana Bafana star could make the matchday squad.

Striker Jean-Marc Makusu whose season has been blighted by injuries could also be selected after regaining fitness.

Match Preview

Pirates have been struggling for consistency this season and it is yet to be seen if they will manage to make it two wins in a row after posting victory in their last match.

The Buccaneers have not posted successive league wins since March when they beat Bloemfontein Celtic 1-0 and then Chippa United 3-0 in consecutive games.

Since then, their results have not been consistent in their last five matches in which they have recorded two wins, a draw and two defeats.

They cross swords against a Stellenbosch side which has gone seven straight league games without tasting victory, a run which has thrown them into the relegation battle.

Stellies welcome Pirates on the backdrop of two consecutive defeats by equally relegation-haunted Maritzburg United and Chippa United.

While Stellenbosch's troubles make them dangerous, it would still pile pressure on Zinnbauer if Pirates lose to such a struggling side.

The last time The Soweto giants met Stellies, the two sides canceled each other to a 1-1 draw at Orlando Stadium in what was both sides' second match of the season in October 2020.