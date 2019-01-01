Stellenbosch sign midfielder Mpho Matsi from Cape Town City on loan

The Citizens midfielder has completed his temporary switch to Stellies ahead of the new 2019/20 PSL season

midfielder Mpho Matsi has joined Stellenbosch FC on a season-long loan deal as coach Steve Barker continues to bolster his squad.

The former University of Pretoria midfielder reunites with his former AmaTuks mentor and will hope to contribute as Stellies look to remain in the top flight.

“Mpho has signed for Stellenbosch on a loan deal. It is for next season,” a source told Goal.

The Tshwane-born midfielder was loaned out to after failing to command a regular spot under coach Benni McCarthy.

However, he was one of the players that helped the Team of Choice to retain its Premier Soccer League ( ) status as they went on to win all their matches in the play-offs.

Article continues below

With City chairman John Comitis previously confirming he will decide Matsi's future along with coach McCarthy, Goal has been told that the 29-year old is now with Stellies.

Furthermore, the midfielder previously established himself in the top flight under Barker at Tuks, and Matsi will hope to find his best form at the club.

Meanwhile, the 2018/19 National First Division (NFD) champions have also signed former defender Marc van Heerden and are currently assessing former defender Morgan Gould.