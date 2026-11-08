Stellenbosch see off AmaZulu after Sinoxolo Kwayiba strikes a late penalty to secure Carling Knockout Cup semi-final spot

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Gavin Hunt's side progressed to the semi-finals following a dramatic 2-1 victory over Arthur Zwane's Usuthu at the Danie Craven Stadium. A 97th-minute penalty from Sinoxolo Kwayiba decided a tense encounter that appeared destined for extra time.

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The Carling Knockout Cup quarter-final between Stellenbosch FC and AmaZulu offered a fascinating tactical dichotomy at the Danie Craven Stadium. Gavin Hunt’s Stellenbosch side, known for their structured 4-3-1-2 diamond, faced an AmaZulu outfit led by Arthur Zwane that prioritised control, as evidenced by their superior 60% possession. The stakes were high, with a semi-final berth awaiting the victor in a competition that serves as a vital pathway to silverware for South Africa’s ambitious mid-tier clubs.

Early breakthrough and defensive misfortune

The match ignited in the 28th minute when Chumani Butsaka found the net to give the hosts the lead, expertly assisted by Raoul Daniels. However, the advantage was short-lived. Just five minutes later, a lapse in concentration within the Stellenbosch defensive unit saw Gopolang Taunyana inadvertently turn the ball into his own net. This own goal restored parity at 1-1, a scoreline that reflected AmaZulu’s dominance of the ball despite their inability to register a single shot on target throughout the entire ninety minutes.

Tactical adjustments in a cagey second half

The second half saw both managers attempt to break the deadlock through systematic changes. Arthur Zwane introduced Keegan Allan for Sandile Mthethwa immediately at the restart to shore up the backline, while Gavin Hunt looked to his bench later in the half, bringing on the experienced Ashley Du Preez in the 83rd minute. The game became increasingly fractured, punctuated by yellow cards for Terrence Mashego, Quwan Christiano Plaatjies, and Siphesihle Maduna as both sides struggled to find a rhythm in the final third.

The decisive moment from the spot

As the match ticked into seven minutes of injury time, the tension reached a breaking point. In the 97th minute, a crucial foul inside the area gifted Stellenbosch a golden opportunity to avoid the lottery of extra time. Sinoxolo Kwayiba stepped up under immense pressure and converted the penalty, sending the home supporters into raptures. It was a clinical finish that rewarded Stellenbosch’s greater efficiency in front of goal, having managed four shots on target compared to AmaZulu’s zero.

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Analysis of individual contributions

For Stellenbosch, Njabulo Blom was a vital anchor in midfield, despite his late yellow card for dissent, providing the necessary cover for the back four against AmaZulu’s expansive passing game. On the opposite side, Welwin Riaan Hanamub led with distinction as captain, facilitating much of AmaZulu’s 84% passing accuracy. Ultimately, the lack of a clinical edge from the visitors proved their undoing, as they failed to test Nathan Garrow despite controlling large swathes of the pitch.

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Implications for the semi-finals

This victory propels Stellenbosch FC into the final four, keeping their hopes of a domestic trophy alive under Gavin Hunt’s pragmatic guidance. For AmaZulu, the defeat will be a bitter pill to swallow given their statistical dominance in possession and passing. They exit the competition reflecting on a performance where the "how" of their play was aesthetically pleasing, but the "what"—specifically the lack of output in the final third—failed to meet the requirements of knockout football.

Match Verdict

⭐ MOTM: Sinoxolo Kwayiba showed immense composure to convert the winning penalty in the 97th minute, ensuring his side avoided a Gruelling period of extra time.

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👎 Better next time: Gopolang Taunyana had a difficult afternoon, unfortunately scoring the own goal that allowed AmaZulu back into a game they were struggling to influence offensively.

⚡ The moment: The 97th-minute penalty award provided the definitive breakthrough in a match that had largely stagnated into a tactical stalemate.

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📊 The stat: Despite enjoying 60% possession and a high 84% passing accuracy, AmaZulu remarkably failed to record a single shot on target during the entire match.