Stellenbosch's Rayners breaks silence on Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates transfer interest

Stellenbosch striker Iqraam Rayners has reacted to rumours linking him with a move back to Gauteng.

Rayners started the season struggling at SuperSport

He then went back to Stellies where he picked up form

He is now being linked with a move to big clubs

WHAT HAPPENED? After starting the season on a low, Rayners enjoyed the second half of the term. He scored nine Premier Soccer League goals in 10 games for the Cape Winelands side after struggling at SuperSport United.

He has now earned a Bafana Bafana call-up and big clubs are rumoured to be interested in him.

WHAT WAS SAID: “I don’t know anything about me joining Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns. It’s just rumours. People put their own stuff in articles. I’ve never heard anything from all these teams. I will remain a Stellenbosch player for the new season,” Rayners told Sowetan Live.

“I already have two properties, one in Joburg and one in Cape Town...I will save up this money towards buying another property. It was a nice feeling for me to win that award. I am very proud of myself and I am thankful to my teammates because without them I wouldn’t have won it.”

“I am happy to see my name there in the Bafana squad. It’s a big achievement for me and all I can do from here is to push myself.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rayners showed some character that makes him attractive to big teams. Despite being a regular at SuperSport United, he went back to Stellenbosch midway through the season.

His chances of going to Chiefs look bright as Amakhosi were struggling for a regular goal-scorer and he would form a good combination with Ashley du Preez whom he previously partnered at Stellenbosch.

Pirates are also in search of a striker after their forwards struggled all season except Terrence Dzvukamanja who picked up form towards the end of the season in a team that heavily relied on winger Monnapule Saleng for goals.

At Sundowns, there would be stiff competition for Rayners as the Brazilians are spoilt for choice upfront where Peter Shalulile and Cassius Mailula were on song and Etiosa Ighodaro is set to return to the Brazilians following a successful loan stint at Chippa United.

WHAT NEXT FOR RAYNERS? It is going to be an off-season where Rayners could be busy considering offers from various clubs.