Stellenbosch respond to reports linking club with former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane

The experienced manager has confirmed that Evans is training with them after announcing the signing of Isaacs

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker says they are not looking to sign outgoing SuperSport United midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane and former forward Mogakolodi Ngele.

The 2018/19 National First Division (NFD) champions have been linked with Letsholonyane, while Ngele is said to have left Sundowns as a free agent.

“No, we have not signed Mogakolodi Ngele and we have not signed or showed interest in Letsholonyane. We don’t know where people get these stories from,” Barker told Goal.

With former player Letsholonyane set to be a free agent at the end of this month, speculation is rife that he could be heading to Cape Town and revive his career with the newly-promoted side.

On the other hand, Goal has gathered that Ngele has signed with a new PSL club after leaving Sundowns,.

However, the 51-year-old coach has confirmed that former defender, Rheece Evans, is currently being assessed by his technical team.

“I can confirm to you that we have Rheece training with us, we will see where he’s at because he has not played for a while,” said Barker.

The 28-year-old Durban-born player has been clubless after parting ways with Sundowns in July 2018.

“We hope to get him back to his best from his days at Maritzburg before going to Sundowns. It won’t be easy but we hope to give him a chance and we will see,” added the coach.

“Look, we are back next week to prepare for the new season and we hope everybody will come back fresh and raring to go. We have a couple of players we are looking at and we will see how it goes,” concluded the former FC mentor.

Moreover, the club has announced the signing of Waseem Isaacs from fellow Mother City outfit Ubuntu Cape Town on a long-term deal.

“Stellenbosch FC would like to welcome Waseem Isaacs to the family. Waseem has signed a long term contract, joining from neighbours Ubuntu Cape Town. Welcome Big Man,” a statement read.