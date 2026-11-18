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The South African football fraternity has rallied around the Amakhosi attacker as concerns regarding his personal well-being continue to grow. His parent club has expressed their commitment to ensuring the 21-year-old receives the necessary professional support during this challenging period.

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United front for Abrahams

Stellenbosch FC CEO Rob Benadie has shed light on the club's efforts to reach out to the Kaizer Chiefs-owned player amid concerns surrounding his situation. While acknowledging the limitations of the loan arrangement, Benadie revealed that the club has been trying to establish contact through the player's family and close associates.

"As you know, he is on loan and a Kaizer Chiefs player, so Stellenbosch FC is limited in what we can do at this stage until there is official communication from Kaizer Chiefs," Benadie explained to KickOff.

"We are, however, talking to people close to him and his family as he is impossible to contact," Benadie continued.

'Sports chaplain has also offered himself'

Benadie also revealed that Stellies' sports chaplain has made himself available to support the player, urging him to open up about the challenges he is facing. "Our very accomplished sports chaplain has also offered himself to the young man. We truly trust he makes himself available to discuss his challenges with his choice of the many people that dearly care for him," he concluded.

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Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly offered to cover the costs of any medical or psychological assistance Abrahams may require, underlining the club's commitment to his well-being beyond football.

With the 21-year-old essentially stepping away from the game for the moment, the priority for both Stellenbosch and Chiefs remains his long-term health.