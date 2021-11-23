Stellenbosch FC will go into Orlando Pirates game ‘feeling we can beat them’ – Barker

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker has revealed the confidence level in the team heading into their Premier Soccer League clash against Orlando Pirates is higher than ever before.

Stellies will host the Buccaneers at Danie Craven Stadium seeking to protect their unbeaten start to the season.

Stellenbosch and champions Mamelodi Sundowns are the only unbeaten side in the top-flight after 11 rounds of matches.

Ahead of the game, Barker has maintained for the first time in history, that they are well prepared to take on Pirates and get maximum points.

'We know Pirates have individual quality'

“We all know Pirates have got the individual quality in their squad to win any football game, so we can’t look too much into their consistency but focus on what we need to be doing and be aware of the sort of challenges they can provide us,” Barker told the media on Tuesday.

“I also feel for the first time in this league we can go into the game against Pirates and feel confident that we can get maximum points.

“A lot of my players have got more experience and have matured now better than last season, the confidence levels are good and we saw it in pre-season and you know, we started the season well which is good for the players.

“I also think the main factor is our conversion rate which is good as we are creating so many chances than what we did last year, we are converting well and our rate is higher than last season and I think it was clear for everyone to see last season we didn’t take our chances but fortunately this season we are doing so and we hope it continues.”

Barker also revisited the team’s 2-2 draw against AmaZulu in their last assignment insisting the outcome of the game felt like they had given away points.

'We gave away points'

“Yes obviously not a good result, leading 2-0 and less than 20 minutes left in the match and we end the game in a draw and that leaves one feeling that we gave away two points,” Barker continued.

“Our performance in the game was good enough to deserve more out of the game, but the result is behind us now as we have a big game coming up against Pirates [this Wednesday].

“We have to focus, it is the third game in a row, and we have drawn the previous two, so for me, it is very important we get maximum points against Pirates.”