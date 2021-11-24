Stellenbosch FC vs Orlando Pirates: Preview, Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Stellenbosch FC will be hoping to maintain their unbeaten record in the PSL when they host Orlando Pirates at Danie Craven Stadium on Wednesday.

The Western Cape-based side has arguably been the surprise package of the current season as they are one of the two teams still undefeated in the league along with Mamelodi Sundowns.

Stellies, who are currently placed second on the league standings - four points behind leaders, Sundowns, have also pulled off impressive wins over Kaizer Chiefs and Cape Town City, but they will be looking to return to winning ways against Pirates after drawing 2-2 with AmaZulu FC at home on Saturday.

They will be up against a Pirates side that is desperate for a victory as the Soweto giants are winless in their last two matches and they look like a team that is unlikely to challenge for this season's PSL title.

The Buccaneers remain seventh on the league standings following their disappointing 0-0 draw with Lamontville Golden Arrows in Durban on Saturday and pressure is beginning to mount on the club's interim-co head coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids, who are both running out of excuses.

Squads & Team News

Stellenbosch will be without the services of attacking midfielder Devon Titus, who will be serving his two-match suspension after being shown a red card as Stellies let a two-goal lead slip in their draw against AmaZulu.

Coach Steve Barker will have several attacking options with Jayden Adams, Waseem Isaacs and Judas Moseamedi among the players that can fill the void left by Titus in the team as Stellies look to humble another Soweto giant this term.

The one player that Pirates will be wary of is Ashley Du Preez as the quick attacker has been outstanding this season having scored winning goals against Chiefs and Marumo Gallants, and he was also on the score sheet as Stellies drew with AmaZulu.

Meanwhile, Pirates' reliable utility player Abel Mabaso is set to miss this encounter after collecting his fourth yellow card of the season in the draw against Arrows over the weekend and he will now serve his one-match suspension.

However, Bucs have enough depth to cope without the tough-tackling player with the experienced Thabang Monare likely to be recalled to the starting line-up by Ncikazi and Davids having been dropped to the bench against Arrows.

The Buccaneers have been struggling to score goals of late and they will be hoping that Linda Mntambo regains the form which saw him score in three successive league games and he could be key to a Bucs win over Stellies.

Match Preview

In head-to-head stats since Stellenbosch were promoted to the top-flight for the first time in 2019, Stellies and Pirates have met in five league matches.

The two teams have recorded a win apiece, three draws and four goals scored against the other.

Stellenbosch boast an unbeaten home record against Pirates having claimed a 1-0 win and drawn 0-0 with the Soweto giants as the hosts.

The two teams played to a 2-2 draw in the first round encounter at Orlando Stadium in August this year.