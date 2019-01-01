Stellenbosch FC vs Orlando Pirates: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Stellies are hoping to secure a historic home win over the Buccaneers, who are keen to return to winning ways in the league

Stellenbosch are set to play host to in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

Stellies are seeking revenge after being booted out of the Telkom Knockout Cup by the Buccaneers last weekend.

Steve Barker's side will also be eyeing its second successive victory in the league having defeated 2-0 in their last game in the competition.

Meanwhile, Pirates are hoping to have turned a corner after returning to winning ways against Stellenbosch.

Rhulani Mokwena's side was winless in two league matches before they took on Stellies having lost to , before drawing with .

Game Stellenbosch FC vs Orlando Pirates Date Saturday, October 26 Time 15:30 pm SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be live on SuperSport 4.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4

Squad & Team News

Stellenbosch are set to welcome back their captain Jarrod Moroole, who missed their recent Cup clash due to a slight hamstring strain.

Barker will once again look to Waseem Isaacs with the hard-working forward having netted four goals in the league this season.

A victory over Pirates will see 14th-placed Stellenbosch move further away from the relegation zone and closer to the top eight on the league standings.

On the other hand, Pirates will be without Happy Jele as the influential captain is suspended after collecting his fourth yellow card of the season in the Cup match.

Mokwena will pin Bucs' hopes of securing a win in the Mother City on Thembinkosi Lorch, who netted the only goal of the match as they defeated Stellies.

Pirates are currently placed ninth on the league standings and a victory over Stellenbosch will take them into the top eight.

Match Preview

Stellenbosch remain unbeaten at home in their debut appearance in the PSL having registered two draws against and Black .

They will be hoping to record their maiden home victory against a Pirates side which has been struggling on the road this season.

The Soweto giants are winless in their last four away games in the league having succumbed to a 4-3 defeat to Wits in their previous game on the road.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Stellenbosch and Pirates in the PSL.

However, Stellenbosch were previously known as Vasco Da Gama and they faced Pirates twice during the 2010/11 campaign.

Pirates completed a league double over Vasco as they won 2-1 in Cape Town and 2-0 in Soweto.

