Stellenbosch FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Mamelodi Sundowns are in the Western Cape to extend their Premier Soccer lead when they clash against Stellenbosch FC at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday.

The Brazilians currently enjoy an eight-point lead at the top of the table as they go into this late kickoff.

They could end the night 11 points clear if they beat Stellies and third-placed Royal AM lose to AmaZulu earlier on.

Even if Royal AM draw against Usuthu, a win for Sundowns extends their lead by just a point.

But victory would be crucial for Masandawana who are keen to go into the Christmas break feeling comfortable at the summit and return in the New Year without feeling much pressure from the chasing pack.

On Saturday they will have to deal with a Stellenbosch side which has slumped after a good start to the season.

Stellies are fourth on the standings with nine points fewer than Masandawana who have played a game less than them.

Game Stellenbosch FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Saturday, December 4 Time 20:15 SA Time

Squads & Team News

After conceding six goals in their last three games, Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker might be forced to start veteran defender Robyn Johannes who has recently returned from injury.

He was on the bench in their last match against Royal AM. There are no suspensions in the Stellies squad.

Sundowns arrive at Danie Craven Stadium without suspended veteran goalkeeper Denis Onyango who was red-carded in their last match against Sekhukhune United.

The Ugandan’s absence might not be too much of a worry for Masandawana who have the equally experienced Kennedy Mweene and Reyad Pieterse.

Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena said there are health complications in their team with some players hit by a bug.

One of the players affected by that is Sphelele Mkhulise while forward Gift Motupa has a muscular complication as per Mokwena.

Defender Rushine De Reuck was captured participating in full training and could be back while Mothobi Mvala is said to be nearing full fitness.

Match Preview

Sundowns arrive in the Western Cape bubbling with confidence after recovering from a two-game slump by beating Sekhukune last weekend.

They remain unbeaten this season and would want to avoid dropping points with a draw for the fourth time this season.

The Brazilians will be facing wounded Stellenbosch who have not recorded any victory in their last four matches.

That run of two defeats and as many draws has seen Stellies dropping from being Sundowns’ nearest challengers to fourth place on the table.

It was only 10 days ago when Stellenbosch lost their first match of the season after going down 3-0 to Orlando Pirates at home.

The last time Sundowns and Stellies met, saw Masandawana winning 2-1 and, interestingly, it was at Danie Craven Stadium in March.