Stellenbosch FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

The Brazilians play their fourth successive away match in a programme that includes two Caf Champions League and as many domestic games

Mamelodi Sundowns are back to resume their Premier Soccer League campaign with Sunday’s trip to Stellenbosch FC who they meet at Danie Craven Stadium.

Since beating Orlando Pirates on February 4, Sundowns went on to be involved in three Caf Champions League fixtures as well as last Thursday’s Nedbank Cup Round of 16 clash with Marumo Gallants.

It is now just over a month since their last PSL match and they have returned to pick up from where they left off.

The Brazilians will be trying to defy the hectic travelling that took them to Cameroon and Egypt, as well as last week’s trip to Bloemfontein.

Now, they are in the Western Cape to face Stellenbosch as they look to preserve their 19-point PSL lead.

If they win on Sunday and second-placed SuperSport United lose to Golden Arrows, Masandawana will go 22 points clear at the top.

But they face the Cape Winelands side that has been enjoying some good form after hitting a bad patch.

Stellenbosch are currently ninth on the table and are pushing to stay in the top eight and avoid the danger of fighting against relegation.

Game Stellenbosch vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Sunday, March 5 Time 15:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Backpage

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker has no player suspended for Sunday’s match.

This widens his selection pool as he needs all his men against a marauding Masandawana.

backpagepix

It is the same injury story for Sundowns with the likes of Abubeker Nasir, Erwin Saavedra, Ledsedi Kapinga and Lebohang Maboe still out injured.

But winger Gaston Sirino, Rushine de Reuck, Sphelele Mkhulise and Abdel Boutouil are expected back from injury.

Also, regular players who were rested from their Nedbank Cup against Marumo Gallants are set to return, headlined by Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

Midfielders Andile Jali and Sipho Mbule might not take part as they are reportedly a subject of disciplinary sanctions by the club.

It is an issue coach Rhulani Mokwena has declined to comment on.

Match Preview

While Sundowns are on a roll on the domestic scene, they now face a potential upset in Stellenbosch.

Barker’s side has won their last four games in all competitions and that kind of momentum could be a concern for Masandawana.

The last time Sundowns and Stellenbosch met was in August 2022, and the Brazilians won 3-0 at home.

What could be worrying Stellenbosch ahead of Sunday’s match is that they have conceded the third-highest number of goals this season and they now host a high-scoring team.