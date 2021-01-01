Stellenbosch FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

The defending champions are looking to mark their return to PSL action with a win as they play their first domestic league game since February 17

Stellenbosch FC are set to play hosts to Mamelodi Sundowns at the Danie Craven Stadium in a PSL encounter on Saturday afternoon.

Stellies are brimming with confidence having recorded their second successive victory in the league when they claimed a 3-1 win over Baroka FC away in midweek.

The victory boosted Stelllenbosch's hopes of finishing in the top eight this season as they are placed ninth on the league standings - four points behind eighth-placed Cape Town City.

Coach Steve Barker's side will be up against an in-form Sundowns team that has won eight games in a row across all competitions including Wednesday's 4-0 win over Polokwane City in the Nedbank Cup Last 16 game.

Masandawana's gap at the top of the league standings has been reduced to one point by joint second-placed Lamontville Golden Arrows and Orlando Pirates, but Sundowns have three games in hand.

Barker's counterpart, Manqoba Mngqithi will be determined to ensure Masandawana maintain their unbeaten record in the league this weekend.

Game Stellenbosch FC v Mamelodi Sundowns Date Saturday, March 13 Time 13:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport TV channel 202

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Stellenbosch have not reported any injuries in their camp ahead of their clash with Sundowns and they do not have suspension concerns.

Barker will once again look to in-form forward Ashley Du Preez, who has scored in his last two league matches against Cape Town City and Baroka.

A victory over Sundowns will see Stellies remain ninth on the league standings, but they will be a point behind eighth-placed City.

Meanwhile, Sundowns are expected to be without defender Brian Mandela, who is still injured and the Chloorkop-based club doesn't have suspension concerns.

Mngqithi will pin Masandawana's hopes of securing a win in Stellenbosch on red-hot striker Peter Shalulile, who has scored in each of his last four games for the Tshwane giants.

The Brazilians will open a four points gap at the top of the league standings if they secure a victory over Stellies.

Match Preview

Stellenbosch have collected nine points from eight home matches in the league this term and their last result as hosts was a 3-1 defeat to Lamontville Golden Arrows last month.

While Sundowns have accumulated 15 points from seven away matches in the league this season and they edged out Black Leopards 2-1 in their last game on the road two months ago.

In head-to-head stats since the 2019/20 campaign, Stellenbosch and Sundowns have clashed in three league matches.

Masandawana boast an undefeated record against Stellies having registered three victories against the Western Cape side.

Sundowns thrashed Stellies 3-0 in the first round league encounter in Tshwane in November 2020.

The two teams also met in the Nedbank Cup Last 32 game in early February 2021 and Masandawana emerged 3-2 winners in extra-time.