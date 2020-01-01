Stellenbosch FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Kick-off, TV channel, live scores, squad news and preview

Masandawana are looking to close the gap on Chiefs with a win over a Stellies side, which has been in good form at home

Stellenbosch FC are set to welcome in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match at Athlone Stadium on Wednesday night.

Stellies are looking to avoid their second successive defeat having succumbed to a disappointing 3-0 defeat to away in their previous league game.



Steve Barker knows his side needs to return to winning ways in order to move further away from the relegation zone in what is their debut season in the top-flight league.

They will face a wounded Sundowns side with the Tshwane giants having been eliminated from the Caf last weekend.

However, Pitso Mosimane's side is enjoying a three-match winning run in the PSL and they will be looking to keep their title defence on track with a win over Stellies.

Game Stellenbosch FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Wednesday, March 11 Time 19:30

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be screened live on SuperSport TV in .

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4

Stellenbosch midfielder Mpho Matsi is expected to undergo a late fitness test, but the Western Cape-based side has no suspension concerns.

Barker will pin their hopes of defeating Masandawana on his deadly strikers Waseem Isaacs and Iqraam Rayners, who have scored 12 league goals between them this season.

Stellies are placed 11th on the league standings - four points above the relegation zone and they will move up to ninth spot if they secure a win over Sundowns.

Meanwhile, Sundowns have been boosted by the return of Hlompho Kekana, Gaston Sirino, Sibusiso Vilakazi and Mosa Lebusa, who are all available for selection after serving a one-match suspension.

Mosimane will be hoping Vilakazi continues his scoring form having netted in each of his last three domestic matches and the forward could be key for a win in the Mother City.

The Brazilians are currently placed second on the league standings - seven points behind the leaders, and they will close the gap to four points with a win over Stellies.

Match Preview

Stellenbosch will be banking on their impressive home form as they have won three successive league matches including a victory over Sundowns' Tshwane rivals, SuperSport United.



Their defence which is led by former Masandawana defender Robyn Johannes has also caught the eye having kept three consecutive clean sheets.

On the other hand, Sundowns have been inconsistent on the road in the league having registered two defeats, two wins and one draw in their last five away games.

They are leaking goals in defence as they have conceded six goals and kept only one clean sheet in five away matches - which is a cause for concern for Mosimane and his technical team.

This will be the second competitive meeting between Stellenbosch and Sundowns.

Stellies will be seeking revenge after losing 3-1 to Masandawana in the first round league clash in Tshwane earlier this season.

