Stellenbosch FC vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

Amakhosi are in the Western Cape to begin their bid for a trophy they last won in 2014

Kaizer Chiefs’ ability to win cup competitions comes under scrutiny again when they face Stellenbosch FC in an MTN8 quarter-final match at Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday.

Coach Arthur Zwane has been rebuilding the Soweto giants who have not won any trophy since lifting the 2014/15 Premier Soccer League title.

It will now be seen of Zwane has assembled a squad competitive enough to challenge for silverware when they clash with Stellenbosch.

Amakhosi will be coming up against Stellies who are fighting to claim their first-ever cup in the top-flight league.

After Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates reached the MTN8 semi-finals on Saturday, it is more pressure on Chiefs not to be left behind.

This makes Sunday’s contest a potentially stormy affair between two sides both coming from defeats in their respective league games earlier this week.

Game Stellenbosch FC vs Kaizer Chiefs Date Sunday, August 28 Time 15:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202/SABC 1

Squads & Team News

No Stellenbosch player is suspended for this match and coach Steve Barker has a wide pool to select from.

But he will be hoping for the return of striker Judas Moseamedi who missed their last match away at Sundowns due to fitness issues.

Injured Chiefs striker Ashely du Preez is unavailable to face his former team Stellenbosch.

Defender Reeve Frosler is doubtful for this match while Siyethemba Sithebe is fit for selection following an injury scare.

But midfielder Yusuf Maart remains on the sidelines due to suspension after he was red-carded against Richards Bay.

New signings Edmilson Dove and Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana are yet to be issued with work permits.

Match Preview

Four days after losing 3-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns in a league match, it is a tough challenge for Stellenbosch again who meet another traditional giant in Chiefs.

They are, however, not the only one licking wounded as they come up against equally wounded Chiefs who lost 2-0 to Cape Town City last Tuesday.

The defeat to City placed Chiefs as poor travelers this season after they also lost away at Royal AM and Sundowns while their opponents are yet to lose at home this term.

Stellenbosch are also confident after completing home and away 1-0 wins over Chiefs in the league last season.

But Amakhosi might want to ride on their record as the most successful team in the MTN8 with 15 titles although they blast won it in 2014.