Stellenbosch FC vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

Kaizer Chiefs are in the Western Cape for Saturday’s Premier Soccer League clash against Stellenbosch at Danie Craven Stadium as they seek to turn around their waning fortunes.

After a 0-0 draw against TS Galaxy and a 1-0 defeat by SuperSport in their last two games, Chiefs complicated their bid for a top-two finish.

The loss to SuperSport United last Saturday saw the Soweto giants starting their week on a low note, leading to the sacking of coach Stuart Baxter on Thursday.

Saturday’s match marks the start of life without Baxter as caretaker coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard are keen to impress and convince the club chiefs of their potential.

Hopes for a top-two finish now rest on Zwane and Sheppard’s shoulders as they take charge of a side that has five points fewer than second-placed Royal AM who host AmaZulu on Sunday.

Placed fourth on the table, Amakhosi are also a point less than Cape Town City who are on position three.

They come up against a Stellenbosch side sitting on sixth spot with three points fewer.

What could make life difficult for Chiefs would be Stellenbosch's ambitions as they still stand a chance to finish third and secure a Caf Confederation Cup spot for next season.

Game Stellenbosch vs Kaizer Chiefs Date Saturday, April 23 Time 17:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker will be missing the services of attackers Juan Carlos Ortiz and Junior Mendieta who are suspended for this match.

The Venezuelan and the Argentine accumulated yellow cards that rule them out of Saturday’s encounter.

Midfielder Antonio Van Wyk is in Belgium undergoing trials at Westerlo and will not be available.

Stellenbosch are sweating for the availability of Stanley Dimgba who has a minor knock, while Nathan Sinkala and Sibusiso Mthethwa have been ruled out due to injuries.

Kaizer Chiefs

With Zwane and Sheppard now in charge, it is to be seen if they will make big changes to the team that will face Stellenbosch.

But the duo starts work with a boost following the return of Keagan Dolly who was suspended for the SuperSport tie.

Chiefs will, however, be without left-back Sifiso Hlanti and attacker Lebogang Manyama who are recovering from injuries and were spotted training separately from the rest of the squad on Friday.

Defender Erick Mathoho is doubtful for this game as he battles fitness issues.

Match Preview

While Chiefs have not won their last two league games, Stellenbosch have been enduring a tough run that has seen them drop to sixth position after a good run that saw them as a top-two contender at one time.

The Western Cape side has won just once in their last five outings in a run that also includes two draws and as many defeats.

Barker’s men go into this match fresh from last weekend’s 1-0 defeat by Chippa United.

But they could draw inspiration from the fact that they beat Chiefs 1-0 in the reverse league fixture in November 2021.