Stellenbosch FC vs Kaizer Chiefs: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Stellies are desperate for a victory against Amakhosi, who will be looking to make it four wins in a row

Stellenbosch FC are set to square off with in a match at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday.

Stellies stretched their winless run to three matches in the league when they succumbed to a 3-2 defeat to FC in midweek.

Steve Barker's side has a difficult task on their hands against Chiefs as they have never defeated Amakhosi in a competitive match.

Stellenbosch will also be up against an in-form team with the Soweto giants having recorded three successive victories in the league.

Coach Gavin Hunt masterminded wins over FC, and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, and he will be looking to make it four victories in a row against Stellies.

Game Stellenbosch FC vs Kaizer Chiefs Date Saturday, 23 January 2021 Time 17:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Stellenbosch could be without their inspirational captain Robyn Johannes who is doubtful due to injury with the defender-come-midfielder yet to feature for the team this year.

Barker will look to former Chiefs striker Ryan Moon, who opened his scoring account for the season against Baroka and he will be determined to haunt Amakhosi by inspiring Stellies to a win.

A victory for ninth-placed Stellenbosch will see them move into the top eight on the league standings and leapfrog seventh-placed Chiefs in the process.

Meanwhile, Chiefs attackers Lebohang Lesako and Khama Billiat will be missing due to injuries, while defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele will undergo a late fitness test.

Hunt will pin Amakhosi's hopes of securing a win over Stellies on youngsters Happy Mashiane and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, who have scored in each of the last two league matches.

The Soweto giants could move up to the fifth spot on the standings if they defeat Stellenbosch and the other results go their way.

Match Preview

In head-to-head stats, Stellenbosch and Chiefs have met in two previous top-flight league matches.

The two matches took place last season which was Stellenbosch's first-ever campaign in the elite league.

Chiefs collected four points from the Western Cape-based side - winning 4-0 in the first round encounter which took place in Cape Town in November 2019.

While the second encounter ended in a 1-1 draw at Chiefs' adopted home ground, Orlando Stadium in the bio-bubble in August 2020.

The two teams also met twice in the Nedbank Cup with Chiefs winning both games - 3-0 in March 2017 and 2-1 in March 2018.