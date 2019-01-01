Stellenbosch FC sign former Wits student Tshireletso Motsogi

The Mother City-based club has added another player to their roster in the hope of strengthening their squad for the top flight

In their quest to remain in the Premier Soccer League ( ), Stellenbosch FC has announced the signing of former Wits University student Tshireletso Motsogi.

The Cape Town-based side announced the news in a statement on Friday with the versatile player getting his first professional contract.

Tshire is a midfielder from Wits University & he has a degree in BSc in Engineering (Metallurgy & Materials Engineering). He was the captain of the @WitsSport @varsitysportsSA football team last season. pic.twitter.com/oV5jfu2aP9 — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) July 12, 2019

Under the guidance of coach Steve Barker, the Stellenbosch side managed to gain automatic promotion to the elite league at the end of 2018/19 season.

Although Motsogi is unknown to the majority of football fans in , he has been one of the top players in the Varsity Cup for a number of years, leading Wits University to greater heights whilst also winning the top goalscorer award.

Meanwhile, Barker recently confirmed to Goal that the former defender Rheece Evans was training with his side in an aim to win a contract.

Barker is also running the rule over former defender Morgan Gould who parted ways with SuperSport United earlier this week.

In addition, the National First Division (NFD) champions announced the arrival of Mexican midfielder Diego Franco from University of Pretoria.

They also signed former PEC Zwolle goalkeeper Boy de Jong to try and bring about stability in their defence.

Stellenbosch FC will get their PSL season underway at home against on August 3.