Stellenbosch FC sign former Orlando Pirates target Diego Franco

The reigning NFD champions have beefed up their squad with the signing of the former Atlético San Luis player

Stellenbosch FC have announced the signing of Mexican midfielder Diego Franco.

The attack-minded player has joined Stellies after impressing while playing in the National First Division (NFD) for University of Pretoria.

Franco's displays in the second tier of South African football, have earned him a move to Stellenbosch, who are set to campaign in the Premier Soccer League ( ) next season.

Stellies made the announcement on their official Twitter page as they strengthened their squad having secured promotion to the PSL after winning the 2018/19 NFD title.

"Nothing like some Mexican flavour."

"Welcome to Stellenbosch and the Stellenbosch FC family Diego Franco," a club statement read.

Franco, who is a winger by trade, joined AmaTuks as a free agent having parted ways with Costa Rican club Belen at the beginning of last season.

Although Franco made a few appearances in the NFD, his exploits attracted interest from top PSL clubs and ahead of the 2019 January transfer window.

However, AmaTuks retained the 26-year-old player's services and he finished the campaign having made seven appearances in the NFD and netted three goals in the process.

Stellies, who are guided by experienced coach Steve Barker, have also signed Boy de Jong, Dillan Solomons, Zimo Brenner as well as Waseem Isaacs.