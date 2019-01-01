Stellenbosch FC secure promotion to PSL after clinching NFD title

Stellies were elevated to the top flight league, while the Urban Warriors failed to qualify for the playoffs

Stellenbosch FC secured promotion to the Premier Soccer League ( ) for the first time in the club's history on Sunday afternoon.

Stellies clinched the 2018/19 National First Division (NFD) title despite drawing 0-0 with a stubborn Maccabi FC side at the Idas Valley Sports Ground.

Steve Barker's men finished the campaign at the top of the standings three points clear of runners-up Royal Eagles.

Coach Barker, who also guided the University of Pretoria to their maiden promotion to the PSL in 2012, has proved his coaching credentials again.

Stellenbosch were only established in 2016 and they will now be campaigning in the top flight of South African football next season.

Eagles ended the campaign on a losing note as they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Ubuntu Cape Town at the Athlone Stadium.

The Durban-based side will now join Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila F.C in the PSL Promotional/Relegation playoffs.

Tshakhuma qualified for the playoffs after finishing third ahead of Cape Town, who finished in fourth place and they will be campaigning in the NFD next season.

Eagles and Tshakhuma will be joined by one team from the PSL in the three-team playoffs.

At the bottom, Ubuntu Cape Town and Witbank Spurs were relegated to the ABC Motsepe League after finishing 15th and 16th respectively on the table.