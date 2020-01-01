Stellenbosch FC release ex-Kaizer Chiefs defender Gould & SuperSport United-bound Rayners

The former Amakhosi centre-back has left the PSL debutants after struggling for game time under the 52-year-old coach

Stellenbosch FC have decided to release SuperSport United-bound forward Iqraam Rayners.

The 24-year-old player signed a pre-contract with Matsatsantsa earlier this year and his current deal with Stellies is set to expire at the end of this month.

This means Rayners will not be part of Steve Barker's side when the current season resumes having been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic in March.

More teams

Coach Barker confirmed the 2018/19 National First Division (NFD) Golden Boot winner's departure to SuperSport.

“Rayners will be joining SuperSport at the end of June,” said Barker on Daily Sun.

“This was the decision made by the club that his contract is ending this month and he becomes a SuperSport player on 1 July.

“He’s done well for the club and we are very grateful for his services. He’s now got a new chapter [of his career] to look forward to. It is with our blessings that he joins SuperSport.”

Rayners has been one of Stellies' best performers this season having netted five goals in 20 starts in the Premier Soccer League ( ) before the competition was halted.

Meanwhile, Stellies will also be without former defender Morgan Gould when the season resumes after the Western Cape-based outfit decided to part ways with him.

The 37-year-old joined Stellenbosch on a free transfer from SuperSport prior to the start of the current campaign as the PSL debutants strengthened their defence with an experienced defender.

Barker hailed the 2009/10 PSL Footballer of the Year as a true professional and thanked him for his contribution at the club.

“Morgan was really good for us, on and off the field,” Barker, who has also coached the University of Pretoria and FC in the PSL, said.

Article continues below

“A true professional, a legend of South African football, it was a pleasure to have him at our club. We also thank him for his services and we wish him well in his career going forward.”

Gould, who is a tough-tackling centre-back, played 11 matches across all competitions for Stellies this season.

The former Jomo Cosmos player was part of the Bafana Bafana squad at the 2009 Fifa Confederations Cup.