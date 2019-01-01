Stellenbosch FC hand Steve Barker contract extension amidst links with Jozef Vukusic

The experienced trainer will be in charge of the Western Cape side in the new 2019/20 campaign after extending his stay with the club

Newly-promoted Stellenbosch FC have tied down their head coach Steve Barker on a new long-term deal.

Stellies will be campaigning in the Absa Premiership after clinching automatic promotion from the National First Division (NFD).

Barker guided the Western Cape-based side to their maiden NFD title and the club has since decided to reward him with a new contract.

Stellies released the following statement on their official Facebook page on Wednesday:

"We are happy to let you know that we have secured the services of our coach Steve Barker with a long term agreement," a statement read.

Stellenbosch were linked with Serbian tactician Jozef Vukusic, who had resigned as head coach.

Reports indicating that Vukusic could replace Barker as head coach at Stellies then emerged, with the former having had a successful 2018/19 season with Polokwane in the .

Rise and Shine finished fifth in the South African top-flight under Vukusic's guidance, and he was named PSL Coach of the Month for October 2018.

Barker is not a newcomer in the PSL, as the 51-year-old coached the University of Pretoria and in the top-flight.