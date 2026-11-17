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Stellies have sparked confusion among their supporter base after confirming that their upcoming Carling Knockout Cup semi-final against the Soweto giants will be played in Durban. Despite being the designated home team, the Western Cape outfit will travel to the KwaZulu-Natal province to host the Buccaneers at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

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A logistical nightmare for the Winelands outfit

The decision to move such a high-profile fixture nearly 1,600 kilometres away from the club's traditional base has left many fans in the Western Cape frustrated and searching for answers. Stellenbosch FC were drawn as the home side for this crucial cup tie, scheduled for Saturday, November 21, but the logistics of hosting a club with the massive drawing power of Orlando Pirates have proven insurmountable within their own province. While the Danie Craven Stadium remains the heartbeat of the club, its limited capacity makes it an impractical choice for a semi-final of this magnitude, where thousands of visiting supporters are expected to descend upon the venue.

Typically, larger fixtures involving the Soweto giants in Cape Town are shifted to the Athlone Stadium or the world-class DHL Stadium.

In an official statement released to address the growing speculation, the club outlined the specific hurdles that led to the relocation. “Stellenbosch FC regrets to inform supporters that the Club’s Carling Knockout Cup semi-final encounter against Orlando Pirates will be played outside of the Western Cape, at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban,” the club’s statement reads. “The Club’s home ground, Danie Craven Stadium, is deemed unsuitable for the match, while Athlone Stadium in Cape Town is similarly unavailable this weekend due to prior commitments. The Premier Soccer League [PSL] and DHL Stadium Management have not been able to reach an agreement on terms for the use of the stadium, which has left Stellenbosch FC with no viable alternative venue in the Western Cape.”

Rob Benadie addresses the 'regrettable' switch

The move to Durban is particularly jarring for the club’s local fans, who now face an expensive trip to KwaZulu-Natal or the prospect of watching from home.

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Stellenbosch FC CEO Rob Benadie did not shy away from the frustration felt by the fans, acknowledging that the situation was far from ideal for a team aiming to solidify its status as a rising power in South African football. He emphasised that the club had explored every possible avenue to keep the game local before the Durban move was finalized. The move to a neutral province effectively strips the "home" side of their familiar surroundings, adding another layer of difficulty to a match against a Pirates team that is notoriously strong in cup competitions and possesses a massive following in the Durban area.

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“It is certainly a regrettable situation, particularly given the significance of the occasion, but it is one that is unfortunately outside of Stellenbosch FC’s control,” Benadie explained. “We sincerely apologise to our supporters who were looking forward to cheering on the team at home. We share in their disappointment and will do everything to make them proud in Durban as we look to reach a fourth Cup final in as many years.” The CEO's words underline the club's ambition to maintain their recent standard of excellence despite the venue setback.

Chasing a fourth final in four years

Despite the geographical disadvantage, Stellenbosch will head to Durban with a point to prove. While the focus remains on the drama in Durban, the other side of the bracket promises equal excitement for South African football fans. The PSL confirmed that the second semi-final will see a heavyweight collision between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs. That fixture is set to take place at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Sunday, 22 November, also kicking off at 15:30 CAT. With the country's biggest clubs all still in the hunt for the Carling Knockout silverware, the pressure is on Stellenbosch to overcome their logistical hurdles and produce a performance that justifies their status as one of the league's most improved outfits.

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As the countdown to the weekend begins, the debate over venue availability in Cape Town continues to simmer. The inability of the PSL and stadium management to find common ground has raised questions about the long-term viability of hosting major cup fixtures in the city when local clubs are involved. For now, Stellenbosch must put the politics aside and focus on the pitch. Whether they can overcome the "regrettable" loss of home advantage and navigate past the Pirates in Durban remains the big question ahead of what promises to be a thrilling weekend of Carling Knockout Cup action across the country.