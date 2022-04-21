Stellenbosch FC coach Barker determined to go level with Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates

Stellenbosch FC head coach Steve Barker is determined to mastermind a win over Kaizer Chiefs which would see the Western Cape side complete the double over the Soweto giants.

The two teams are set to meet in a PSL encounter at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday with Stellies having claimed a 1-0 win over Amakhosi in the first round league encounter at FNB Stadium in November last year.

A victory for sixth-placed Stellies this weekend will see them go level on points with fourth-placed Chiefs and fifth-placed Orlando Pirates on the league standings and Barker is desperate to ensure that his side collects maximum points.

"The result from the Chippa United game [last weekend] was so disappointing because we had the opportunity to go level with two of the biggest clubs in South African football in Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs," Barker told the club's media team.

"Unfortunately, we didn’t, but we have another opportunity [on Saturday]. We beat Kaizer Chiefs earlier in the season and it would be a fantastic achievement for us if we were able to get the double over them.

"Our focus is on getting the three points, equaling them on the log table and creating a little bit of breathing space between ourselves and the eighth position because ultimately we know that our main objective for this season is to finish in the top eight," he continued.

"The whole season we have been consistently in and amongst the top four or six teams and it is now our responsibility to finish the season strongly in the remaining five matches, starting with Kaizer Chiefs at home."

The Lesotho-born tactician stated that a win over Chiefs would also possibly boost their hopes of challenging for a top-three finish in the league and qualifying for one of the Caf competitions, Confederation Cup or Champions League.

"Preparations are going very well and it's not difficult to motivate the players to be up for the game, and I’m excited for fans to be able to come to the stadium and see the development and growth of home-grown players like Deano van Rooyen, Ashley Du Preez and Jayden Adams and watch them live," he added.

"So yes, big game for us as a club and a big opportunity for us to embed a top-eight position. With a victory over Chiefs, we could look at even trying to finish in the top four positions or even perhaps dream of a Caf position."