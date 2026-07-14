Stellenbosch complete deal for FIFA Club World Cup star goalkeeper on same day as George Matlou signing and loan deal for Terrence Mashego

Stellenbosch have moved swiftly to strengthen their goalkeeping department, confirming the permanent signing of Nathan Garrow.

The arrival of the Cape Town-born shot-stopper comes as an important addition to Gavin Hunt's squad following several changes during the off-season.

Garrow's signing continues a busy transfer window for the Winelands outfit, who have wasted little time reinforcing their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Earlier on Tuesday, the club confirmed the arrivals of former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Matlou and Mamelodi Sundowns defender Terrence Mashego.

In their third announcement of the day, Stellenbosch said in a statement: "Stellenbosch Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of goalkeeper Nathan Garrow on a permanent transfer from New Zealand side Auckland City.

"Following the retirement of Lee Langeveldt and the departure of Oscarine Masuluke, Stellenbosch FC has strengthened its goalkeeping department with the acquisition of Cape Town-born New Zealander Nathan Garrow on a permanent transfer.

"The 21-year-old arrives on a long-term contract from Auckland City where he made headlines last year following his impressive performances in goal against Portuguese giants Benfica and Argentine side Boca Juniors at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Stellenbosch FC CEO, Rob Benadie, said, "We are delighted to welcome Nathan to Stellenbosch FC. He is a talented young goalkeeper with outstanding potential, and his performances over the past year have demonstrated that he has the quality to succeed at a high level.

“He has an incredibly bright future ahead of him, and we believe that he will benefit from the opportunities for growth that exist at the Club, while simultaneously helping to improve our goalkeeping department."



