Stellenbosch coach opens up on the 'difficult side' of having his Afcon-winning uncle Clive Barker in ICU

Former South Africa coach Clive Barker's nephew and Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker has opened up on the impact of his uncle's hospitalisation

Ex-Bafana coach Barker has been battling ill health

The 78-year-old has been unwell since being diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia

It has been confirmed he is in ICU

WHAT HAPPENED? Barker has been unwell for several months, culminating with his admission to an ICU ward in a Durban hospital last week. When the news was revealed, his family issued a statement saying the 78-year-old “was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia (LBD), which is causing cognitive and physical difficulties.”

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker has now opened up on the impact the Afcon-winning coach's health is having on him.

WHAT STEVE SAID: “It's been difficult with my uncle Clive being in ICU,” hesaid as per Soccerladuma. “Our prayers and thoughts are with him, that he pulls through. He is a legend of South African football and let's just hope it turns for the better.

“I have people around who I can lean a shoulder on and I know the club supports not only me, but the players as well. It's never easy. For us coaches, it can be lonely at times. People don't always see that difficult side.”

AND WHAT’S MORE? Steve also called South African football followers to have more appreciation of his uncle’s football work.

“I speak to my cousins, John Barker, a film director, and Gavin Barker,” Steve said. “I chat to them and the amount of support they tell me that they receive... I don't know how you will print this, but I just looked at Lucas Radebe, the video footage of him going back to Leeds [United] and how kids that were not even born were able to relate to him.

“In our country, sometimes people pass on before we realise what they have done and how important they have been, so hopefully it's not too late to honour Clive in a way that he needs to be. Let's all pray and hope things turn for the better.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since Barker guided Bafana to the 1996 Afcon title, he remains the only coach to win a major trophy with the men's national side. The standards of the national team have been falling ever since. In recent years, Bafana have even been struggling to qualify for major tournaments.