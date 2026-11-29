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The Winelands head coach has opened up on the difficult start Ashley Du Preez has endured since returning to the club from Kaizer Chiefs. Despite a goalscoring debut in August, the forward has found regular minutes hard to come by under the veteran tactician.

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Personal struggles hindering Du Preez's impact

The return of Ashley Du Preez to Stellenbosch FC was heralded as one of the most significant deals of the August 2026 transfer window. Moving back to the Winelands after a four-year stint at Naturena, the 29-year-old was expected to hit the ground running at the club where he first rose to prominence. However, despite an explosive second debut where he scored with his very first touch to secure a point against Polokwane City, the forward has largely remained on the periphery of the starting XI.

Hunt, who is often known for his direct and sometimes abrasive nature with the media, adopted a more sympathetic tone when discussing the former Kaizer Chiefs man. The coach hinted that Du Preez arrived back at the club carrying a heavy emotional burden that has made his reintegration into the squad more complex than a standard tactical adjustment.

“I don’t want to divulge too much, but he wasn’t in a very good state when he came here [to Stellies]. There’s a lot going on, privately, and we got to try and help him here and there, and we need him back to his best,” Hunt explained to the media, as quoted by FARPost. These comments highlight a delicate balancing act for the Stellenbosch hierarchy, who must manage a high-profile asset while respecting the personal challenges he is currently facing in his private life.

Demanding more on the training ground

While Hunt is clearly willing to offer support, his competitive nature remains intact, and he has made it clear that Du Preez must elevate his output to earn a regular spot in the line-up. The South African tactician acknowledged the specific attributes that make the attacker a valuable asset, particularly his blistering pace and ability to exploit space when matches become stretched.

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The coach is looking for a more sustained contribution during matches, noting that while Du Preez has featured in glimpses, he has yet to take control of games in the way the technical staff envisions. There is a sense that the player is currently being managed both as an athlete and as an individual, with a rigorous programme in place to bridge the gap between his current status and his peak performance levels.

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“When the game opens up — you know PSL games become that basketball game — then he’s got the patience, the speed to go behind. But we haven’t seen enough. Well, he’s played a few times, but he’s got to do more, and we’re working with him on the training ground and off the field as well,” Hunt added. This dual approach signifies that the club is not giving up on the forward, but rather putting in the legwork to ensure his homecoming does not turn into a disappointment for both the player and the supporters.

Filling the void in the Stellies attack

The urgency for Du Preez to rediscover his best form is amplified by the significant changes to the Stellenbosch squad over the recent months. The club lost key attacking components when Langelihle Phili joined Chiefs as part of the exchange for Du Preez, while Devin Titus departed for the Moroccan top flight with MAS Fes.

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With veteran striker Bradley Grobler and new signing Sinoxolo Kwayiba carrying much of the burden, a fully fit and firing Du Preez would provide a completely different dimension to the Stellies frontline. His ability to stretch defences is seen as the perfect foil for the more traditional hold-up play of his teammates. However, until he can prove himself capable of delivering over 90 minutes, Hunt seems content to use him as an impact substitute while continuing the rehabilitation process behind the scenes at the training base.

The coming weeks will be crucial for the former Amakhosi man as he looks to put his personal hurdles behind him and justify the high-profile nature of his return. Stellenbosch have shown great faith in bringing their former star back to the Western Cape, but in the competitive environment of the Betway Premiership, sentiment only goes so far. As Hunt has publicly stated, the talent is undeniable, but the work rate and psychological readiness must match the physical gifts for Du Preez to truly reclaim his status as one of the league's most feared attackers.