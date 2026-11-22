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The Stellenbosch head coach could not hide his frustration after seeing his side dumped out of the Carling Knockout by the Buccaneers. Despite a disciplined tactical display for the majority of the match, two late goals from Evidence Makgopa ended the Western Cape side's hopes of silverware.

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Frustration at the Moses Mabhida Stadium

The tactical battle between Stellenbosch FC and Orlando Pirates at the Moses Mabhida Stadium ended in bitter disappointment for Gavin Hunt.

“The plan was working, we should’ve never lost the game, never. So, it’s one of those things, we had the best chance to score to make it 1-0, Bradley didn’t score, unlucky, so that’s the game,” Hunt told SuperSport TV. His assessment highlighted the fine margins that often define knockout football in South Africa. Despite the disappointment, the Stellenbosch manager remained adamant that his team were the better side for long periods, suggesting that the final scoreline did not accurately reflect the competitive nature of the ninety minutes or the defensive solidity his backline had shown throughout most of the contest.

Critique of Pirates' Direct Approach

A major point of contention for Hunt was the style of play adopted by Pirates during the semi-final clash. The Stellenbosch tactician was unimpressed with the direct nature of the Buccaneers' attacks, suggesting that they relied heavily on verticality rather than intricate build-up play. Hunt noted that his defenders had successfully managed these threats for the vast majority of the game, making the eventual breakdown in concentration even harder to swallow. He lamented the fact that two similar situations on the same side of the pitch led to both goals, effectively undoing all the hard work his team had put in to contain the Pirates offensive line.

The coach's frustration was directed at the repetitive nature of the long balls used by the opposition, which he felt his team had "dealt with the whole day" until the critical failure for the opening goal. He elaborated on the tactical frustration of conceding to a style of football that his side had specifically prepared to counter. “The game was only going to take one goal as I said to them and they keep knocking big long balls the whole day and we just dealt with it and we didn’t deal with the one they scored with it so we didn’t deal with the long ball and both on the same side both goals so unfortunate but we go forward,” he added during his post-match analysis.

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Hunt’s comments reflect a coach who felt his defensive unit had been undone by a lack of focus rather than a superior tactical blueprint from the opposition. By highlighting the "long ball" approach, he subtly questioned the creative output of the Pirates midfield, suggesting that the game had descended into a battle of attrition that his side was winning until the final ten minutes. The repetitive nature of the errors on the flank was particularly galling for a manager who prides himself on defensive organisation and structural integrity, especially in high-stakes knockout matches where defensive errors are magnified.

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Individual Errors and the Result

While Hunt was critical of the opposition's tactics, he was equally honest about the lapses in his own team's performance. He pinpointed the defensive errors that allowed Makgopa to find the back of the net twice in quick succession. For Hunt, conceding from a 60-yard pass was unacceptable at this level of professional football. He argued that under normal circumstances, Pirates would have struggled to break his team down, but once the first goal went in, the game naturally opened up as Stellenbosch chased an equaliser, leaving them vulnerable to the counter-attack that resulted in the second goal.

“You can’t be making the mistakes we made with the two goals, but it’s football and football is a game of mistakes…not on a 60-yard-long ball, not the first one and even the second goal. But the first goal, they would’ve never scored, play all day and obviously the game just opened up at the end and just got forward and that was it. But certainly, never should’ve lost the game, but that’s football.. but everybody got what they wanted,” Hunt concluded. His remark about "everyone getting what they wanted" added a layer of intrigue to his post-match comments, perhaps hinting at broader narratives surrounding the big clubs in South African cup competitions.

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Ultimately, Stellenbosch must now refocus on their league campaign as their quest for Carling Knockout glory comes to an end. Hunt’s side has shown they can compete with the country's heavyweights, but the inability to close out matches and the failure to convert clear-cut chances remains a hurdle they must overcome. As Pirates prepare for another final appearance, Hunt and his technical team will be left to ruminate on the defensive lapses that allowed a game they felt they controlled to slip through their fingers in the final moments of a tense evening in Durban. The focus now shifts back to consistency and ensuring such errors do not become a recurring theme for the remainder of the 2026-27 season.