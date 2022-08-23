The 54-year-old believes, unlike in the past, he has enough quality players to get 'something' from their next two fixtures

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker has boldly stated he has a feeling his side can get a positive outcome against Mamelodi Sundowns, unlike in the past when he would cautiously field his players with pessimism.

Stellies will be away at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria to play Masandawana on Wednesday, before a tricky MTN8 assignment against Kaizer Chiefs scheduled for Sunday at Danie Craven Stadium.

The 54-year-old tactician suggests he has enough quality to match the Premier Soccer League champions but underlined the fact that his players have to be at their best to achieve that.

"If I am totally honest, in the past we would look at Sundowns probably not believing you can get anything and maybe you would not want to let all your legs be used on Wednesday with the big cup game coming up," Barker said as quoted by Sowetan.

"But at the same time, I think we can go to Sundowns and expect maybe to get something from the game. We will have to be at our best to be able to do that. They are a really good outfit, we all know."

The PSL champions have been registering inconsistent results in the league so far this season.

They have won two games, lost once, and drawn once, and are currently placed fourth on the table with seven points, three behind leaders AmaZulu.

However, co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi is not worried about the players' input in matches and his concern is on getting the ball in the back of the net.

"I think there has been inconsistency in terms of results but in terms of performance, I believe the team performed very well against Sekhukhune [in the match that ended 1-1]," he said.

"And we deserved to win the match and we must also give credit to the opponents. Sometimes it was us, who were not clinical enough but the truth is I would not worry much about the performance of the players.

"[In the 1-0 loss] against Galaxy, there were a lot of players who were not very happy with their performance but now it would be those final decisions, final passes, and maybe a lack of emotional intelligence sometimes."