Stellenbosch coach Barker on why striker Rayners has desire to join SuperSport United

The Stellies manager speaks about his player’s ambition to join the reigning MTN8 champions next season

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker says striker Iqraam Rayners cannot wait to join his new club SuperSport United, since the player has a desire to start a new chapter in his career.

Barker also confirmed they have released former defender Morgan Gould.

The former manager backed the 24-year-old Rayners to do well under coach Kaitano Tembo's guidance, and that they have given him their blessings.

Rayners has signed a pre-contract with the reigning MTN8 champions but he will have to wait to join the Tshane giants because if the coronavirus pandemic.

“The desire for the boy to join SuperSport was just too big. He really wants to go to Pretoria and join his new club and decided that he was going as he was looking forward to starting a new chapter with them,” Barker told the DailySun.

“We give him our blessing to go although he was supposed to wait until we finish playing the remaining six games.”

On the other hand, the former University of Pretoria boss has confirmed they have parted ways with the former Amakhosi player who signed a one-year contract at the beginning of the current campaign.

“We have four other centre-backs in our team and can cope in that department," he added.

"When counting Gould we have five central defenders and I felt we have more than enough in one position."

Looking at the former Cape Town Santos forward, Rayners has featured in 24 matches for the Cape Winelands side across all competitions and has netted five goals whilst chipping in with six assists so far.

For the former Amakhosi centre-back, Gould has been used sparingly but his experience has been vital for the former National First Division (NFD) champions in the top-flight.

According to the publication, the former Wits University midfielder did not see the need to keep the former Jomo Cosmos, Matsatsantsa, and Bafana Bafana defender until the end of the season.

As things stand, Stellies occupy the 11th place on the log with 27 points from 24 matches and the rookies still have six matches to play before completing their debut season in the elite division.