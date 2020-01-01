Stellenbosch coach Barker eager to 'complete the season' and appreciate the love of football

Uncertainty and unending talk surrounding the resumption of the season appears to be distracting some players according to the Stellies tactician

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker says the delay in the restart of the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) season has become “frustrating” and has made “some players forget their love for the game.”

An impasse between the PSL and Safa have seen no substantive dates being agreed upon for the resumption of football which has been on a pause in since March.

After the government gave the go-ahead for contact sports to continue under strict health and safety protocols, the league governing body set July 18 for the restart, while Safa insists their referees will only be available to officiate matches starting in the first week of August.

“When it [the break] happened, we didn’t know how long it would take. The longer it went the more frustrating it became,” Barker was quoted by Phakaaathi as having told the South African Football Journalists Association.

“Some players forget their love [for the game] and why they play the game… if you play week in and week out, you tend to forget. A lot of them have come back refreshed, happy to see the ball, happy to be playing football again. This game provides for us and we should appreciate it.

“We are ready to fulfil our fixtures. We have to be ready for any eventuality – whatever date we have to start, whatever the fixture list will throw at us … even if we are to play every second day.

“It is not ideal [crammed fixtures], but we also want to get back to playing football. It is our livelihood. We want to be active again and complete the season.”

Disagreements between Safa and the PSL have been dominating headlines in the media especially this week as PSL teams continue with their preparations for the season restart. But Barker is refusing to have the “noise” and uncertainty” distract them.

“It is our job to finish this league we still have to complete and stay in this league which was our objective from day one. We still have work to do. We just have to block off all the noise around us and not let the uncertainty bother us. We have to worry about our next training session and not look too far ahead, and wait for the direction [from PSL],” said Barker.

The return of league action will see 11th-placed Stellenbosch continue with their bid to stay safe from relegation.

They are seven points better than basement side Black while at the other end of the log, leaders are four points clear of second-placed who have a game in hand.