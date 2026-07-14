Stellenbosch announce signature of former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Matlou and loan signing of Mamelodi Sundowns defender Terrence Mashego

The winelands club released a statement announcing the long term signing of Matlou:

Stellenbosch Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of midfielder George Matlou on a free transfer.

Matlou, who most recently plied his trade with Kaizer Chiefs, has penned a long-term contract with Stellenbosch FC ahead of the 2026-27 season.

The 28-year-old made 46 appearances and won the Nedbank Cup during his time at Naturena, and previously enjoyed stints with the likes of Moroka Swallows and Portuguese side Sanjoanense.

“George is a player we believe can add real value to our squad through his experience, technical ability, and understanding of the game,” Stellenbosch FC CEO Rob Benadie said.

“His pedigree speaks for itself, and we are naturally pleased that he has chosen to continue his career with Stellenbosch FC. We believe he can play an important role in helping us achieve our objectives this season.”

Shortly afterwards the club released a second statement confirming the season-long loan of Terrence Mashego:

Stellenbosch Football Club is delighted to announce the acquisition of defender Terrence Mashego on a season-long loan from Mamelodi Sundowns.

Stellenbosch FC has bolstered its defence by completing the signing of Bafana Bafana international Terrence Mashego from Mamelodi Sundowns, with the left-back joining on loan for the duration of the 2026-27 campaign.

Mashego arrives in Stellenbosch on the back of a successful loan spell with Durban City, where he was part of the squad that won the Nedbank Cup last season – his second triumph in the competition after previously being crowned champion with TS Galaxy in 2019.

The 28-year-old also boasts an African Football League and three Betway Premiership titles to his name from his spell with Sundowns, and was part of the Bafana Bafana squad that finished third at the 2023 CAF Africa Cup of Nations.

“Terrence is a player who has competed at the highest level on both the domestic and international stages, and we believe he has the ability and quality to add significant value to our squad,” Stellenbosch FC CEO Rob Benadie said. “We are delighted to welcome him to the Club.”



