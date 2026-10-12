Stellenbosch announce arrival of Nigerian midfielder - 'Kazeem could be in line to make his debut against Kaizer Chiefs'

Stellenbosch FC have confirmed the arrival of Lateef Adeyanju Kazeem to bolster Steve Barker’s midfield options for the current campaign. The Nigerian midfielder joins the club on a free transfer, having most recently showcased his talents in the Nigerian Professional Football League with Plateau United.

The move comes after the club successfully concluded all the necessary contractual formalities last month, ensuring Kazeem is fully integrated into the first-team setup.

Kazeem follows a well-trodden path of Nigerian players who have made their mark in the Western Cape. He becomes the fifth player from Nigeria to represent Stellies, following the successful stints of Stanley Dimgba, Ibraheem Jabaar, Kazie Enyinnaya, and Olisa Ndah.

The club expressed their excitement regarding the new signing, noting his potential impact on the squad as they navigate a demanding fixture list.

“Stellenbosch Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Nigerian midfielder Lateef Adeyanju Kazeem on a free transfer,” the club confirmed in an official statement released via Stellenbosch FC.

Supporters may not have to wait long to see their new acquisition in action as the club has hinted that Kazeem could be in line to make his debut when they take on Kaizer Chiefs in the Betway Premiership on Tuesday evening. Facing the Amakhosi would provide a high-pressure environment for the midfielder to introduce himself to the local fans.

Barker’s men are looking to secure a positive result against the Soweto giants, and Kazeem’s energy in the middle of the park could be a decisive factor. The technical team will assess his match fitness before deciding if he starts or features from the bench.

As the Winelands outfit prepares for the clash at the Danie Craven Stadium, the focus remains on integrating their new signing quickly. A strong performance against Chiefs would immediately cement Kazeem's place as a key figure in the Stellies' push for silverware this year.



