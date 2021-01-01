Steffen makes Premier League debut for Man City against Chelsea

The United States international replaced Ederson in the starting XI for the trip to Stamford Bridge

Zack Steffen made his Premier League debut for when he started between the posts against at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper was one of three changes Pep Guardiola made to the starting XI heading into their first game of 2021.

Steffen had featured four times for City this season, having played three times in the as well as making his debut in the final group stage game against in December.

More teams

The United States international, who joined the English club from in 2019 before spending a year on loan at German side , becomes the eighth American goalkeeper to play in the English top-flight.

Steffen replaces Ederson in the team, with the Brazilian goalkeeper left out of the squad while 35-year-old Scott Carson takes a place on the bench as backup shot stopper.

8 - Manchester City's Zack Steffen will be the eighth American goalkeeper to start a Premier League game, and first since Brad Guzan in May 2017. Mint. pic.twitter.com/x1FhYVOx1S — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 3, 2021

Ferran Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Fernandinho and Nathan Ake have all been left out of squad as well, while striker Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker and Eric Garcia are all in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.

The club confirmed on Sunday that Spanish centre-back Garcia and a staff member were the latest to contract the virus.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Mendy has been included in the list of substitutes despite City announcing an investigation into his conduct following reports he breached Covid-19 restrictions by hosting a New Year's Eve party.

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Phil Foden are the other two changes to the first XI for the visit to west London.

Article continues below

Luke Mbete, 17, has also been included in the squad for the first time following the centre-back's impressive start to the season with the club's Elite Development Squad.

City, who are unbeaten in their last 10 games in all competitions, and Chelsea are level on points heading into the encounter, though Guardiola's team have played two matches fewer than their London counterparts.

The two teams trail Premier League leaders by seven points.