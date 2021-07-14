Steenbok: Safa confirm interest in Kaizer Chiefs chief scout

The Soweto giants look set to lose a member of their scouting department to the country's football governing body

Safa has confirmed that Kaizer Chiefs’ chief scout Walter Steenbok is one of the three people who have been short-listed for the technical director position.

Steenbok was linked with the job two months ago as Safa look to find a replacement for Neil Tovey, who served as the organization's permanent technical director for five years before he left in June 2020 after his contract expired.

Frans Mogashoa, who is Safa's head of coach education, has been serving as an acting technical director since Kaizer Chiefs legend Tovey's departure, but the country's football governing body seems to be close to finding a new permanent technical director.

Safa chief executive officer Tebogo Motlanthe revealed that they are just waiting for the technical committee to finalize things before they can announce Tovey's replacement.

“Walter came to present to the [Safa] technical committee with the two others. The decision has not yet been made‚” Motlanthe told Sowetan.

“He is one of the candidates. We are just waiting for finalisation from the technical committee.”

Mauritius Football Association (MFA) technical director Zunaid Mall and a former Safa technical officer in Gauteng Joe de Oliviera have also been linked with Safa's technical director job.



Motlanthe went on to state that level four lockdown for Covid-19 has slowed the process of finding a new technical director.

“We met last time‚ and then Covid happened and the President [Cyril Ramaphosa] spoke. But we are pushing to have it finalised as soon as possible‚” he concluded.

When contacted for a comment by the same publication, Chiefs’ communications manager Vina Maphosa indicated that he was in the dark regarding Steenbok's potential appointment by Safa.

“I have not had any information on that‚” Maphosa said with Amakhosi busy preparing for the 2020/21 Caf Champions League final against Egypt's Al Ahly on Saturday.

Steenbok, who has also worked for Mamelodi Sundowns as a scout, is believed to have discovered former Chiefs star Knowledge Musona in Zimbabwe.

The experienced tactician coached Basotho Tigers in the National First Division and Benoni Premier United in the PSL.

He has a Masters Degree in Sport Directorship from Manchester Metropolitan University.

