'Stay where the trophies are' - Mosimane tells Mokwena after Mamelodi Sundowns title win

The pair have worked well alongside Manqoba Mngqithi and the 56-year-old coach wants the former Orlando Pirates interim boss to never leave again

coach Pitso Mosimane has reserved special praise of his technical team, especially Rhulani Mokwena who rejoined the club in July following the expiry of his contract with .

Mosimane said he told the young mentor to not miss many trophies again and stick around at Sundowns because he's like an angel with a lot of luck.

"I want to thank my entire technical team. I said to Rhulani he is an angel, he has got a lot of luck," Mosimane told the media.

"And I said to him, 'please don't miss many trophies again, stay where the trophies are'."

The Kagiso-born mentor's special praise for his technical team stems from the fact that they had a lot to do when he had to juggle coaching the team and studying toward his Caf Pro Licence.

A few months ago, Mosimane revealed how he would sometimes miss his classes just to make sure that his team was doing things the right way.

"I want to thank the entire technical team from the analysts to scouts to everybody who supported me during a difficult time."

He also admitted that without the support and resources, club president Patrice Motsepe provides, Sundowns wouldn't be able to win as many trophies as they have in recent years.

"Of course, I must not forget to thank the board of Mamelodi Sundowns. Dr Patrice Motsepe, without his support we should not fool ourselves, the support he gives and the resources he provides helps us to be able to win trophies," added Mosimane.

In guiding Sundowns to their 10th league title in the era, Mosimane also rewrote the history books as he became the only manager to lift the trophy on five separate occasions.

Prior to this triumph, Mosimane was tied on four league titles with the late Ted Dumitru, Gordon Igesund and Gavin Hunt.

The former Bafana Bafana head coach has the chance to win a domestic treble as the Brazilians are still on course to win the Nedbank Cup having already bagged the Telkom Knockout Cup and the league.

Sundowns face Bloemfontein on Tuesday afternoon.